Federated Hermes Inc. Has $156.48 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 150,063 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.26% of Workday worth $156,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 65,748 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Workday by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Workday by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Workday by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 19,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,799 shares of company stock valued at $85,258,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -324.22 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

