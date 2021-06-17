Federated Hermes Inc. Has $161.65 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,040 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 41,593 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.40% of Lululemon Athletica worth $161,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LULU traded up $12.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $349.49. 102,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,171. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $394.00 to $377.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $434.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.39.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 4,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $330.00 per share, with a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 90,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

