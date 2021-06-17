Federated Hermes Inc. Has $209.66 Million Stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.38% of GDS worth $209,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 597.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GDS during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

GDS stock traded up $3.20 on Thursday, hitting $77.77. 32,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.98. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 14.32%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

