Federated Hermes Inc. Has $426.49 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 882,714 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.22% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $426,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 71,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,620,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,987,000 after buying an additional 293,805 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.0% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.8% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 423,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 127,100 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $76.99. 677,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,974,184. The firm has a market cap of $194.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.11.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

