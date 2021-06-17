Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 255,932 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 3.41% of Eagle Materials worth $192,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after buying an additional 134,873 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,808,000 after buying an additional 44,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.16. 4,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.24. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

In other news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $2,519,180.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total transaction of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

