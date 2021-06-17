Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.05% of Generac worth $216,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,351,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Generac by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,942,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

NYSE GNRC traded up $4.14 on Thursday, hitting $373.84. 14,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,368. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.34 and a 52-week high of $377.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.16 million. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.64.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.