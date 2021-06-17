Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 3.41% of Hamilton Lane worth $159,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.50. 1,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

