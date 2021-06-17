Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,358 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.28% of Capital One Financial worth $158,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Cadence Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 19,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 115,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial stock traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $153.73. 125,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,493. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $57.30 and a one year high of $168.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.61.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

