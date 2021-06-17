Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 140,483 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625,088 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 140,483 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $159,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth about $60,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.38.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.05. 11,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $65.22 and a one year high of $120.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.17.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $1.2051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $4.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

