Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 1,782,019 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,782,019 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $261,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after buying an additional 448,585 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,107,796,000 after buying an additional 67,488 shares during the period. 33.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $204.39 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

