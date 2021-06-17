Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 62,455 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,174,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,455 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of YETI worth $157,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YETI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in YETI by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI during the first quarter worth $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,331.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.21. 38,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.88 and a 52-week high of $95.76.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

