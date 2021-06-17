FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.43 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report $21.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.98 billion. FedEx reported sales of $17.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year sales of $82.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.38 billion to $83.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $86.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $82.71 billion to $90.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.77.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $294.68 on Thursday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in FedEx by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,936,709 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,958,583,000 after acquiring an additional 219,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

