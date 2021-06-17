FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Holdings Raised by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,790,442 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.05% of FedEx worth $792,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 58,433 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $16,597,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $787,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $19,061,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stephens upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.77.

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $294.68 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $298.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

