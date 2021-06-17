FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDX stock opened at $294.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. FedEx has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $298.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total transaction of $4,231,962.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

