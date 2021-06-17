Feellike (FLL) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,311.15 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feellike Coin Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

