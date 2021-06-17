Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $213.84 million and $30.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

