Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,341,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,022 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $891,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIS. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $2,952,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $144.42 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.17 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.54.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,889 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.59.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

