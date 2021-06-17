Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.67 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period.

FRGI stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $13.12. The company had a trading volume of 83,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,982. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.23. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

