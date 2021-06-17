Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 95.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,647 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 35,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $40.61 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

