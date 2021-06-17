Financial Contrast: California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) vs. The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE)

California Beach Restaurants (OTCMKTS:CBHR) and The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

California Beach Restaurants has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Cheesecake Factory has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory $1.98 billion 1.27 -$253.37 million ($1.49) -36.28

California Beach Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Cheesecake Factory.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for California Beach Restaurants and The Cheesecake Factory, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California Beach Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A The Cheesecake Factory 2 9 5 0 2.19

The Cheesecake Factory has a consensus target price of $52.69, indicating a potential downside of 2.51%. Given The Cheesecake Factory’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Cheesecake Factory is more favorable than California Beach Restaurants.

Profitability

This table compares California Beach Restaurants and The Cheesecake Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California Beach Restaurants N/A N/A N/A The Cheesecake Factory -5.68% -20.30% -2.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.9% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of California Beach Restaurants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of The Cheesecake Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Cheesecake Factory beats California Beach Restaurants on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

California Beach Restaurants Company Profile

California Beach Restaurants, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sea View Restaurants, Inc., engages in the ownership and operation of Gladstone's 4 Fish restaurant in Pacific Palisades, California.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

