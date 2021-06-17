Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.20 on Thursday, reaching $185.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,888. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.93 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

