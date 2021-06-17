Financial Survey: ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) versus Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX)

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) and ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and ProPhase Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 497.17 -$10.02 million ($0.45) -9.22 ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 5.92 -$2.13 million ($0.20) -28.35

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anixa Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Anixa Biosciences and ProPhase Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00

Anixa Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.06%. ProPhase Labs has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 340.92%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Anixa Biosciences and ProPhase Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anixa Biosciences N/A -150.41% -139.16% ProPhase Labs -0.93% 12.01% 6.70%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Anixa Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with MolGenie GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through saliva and nasal swab methods, as well as other respiratory pathogen panel testing services, including Influenza A and B, and others. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

