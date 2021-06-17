Financial Survey: SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) vs. Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get SuperCom alerts:

This table compares SuperCom and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuperCom N/A N/A N/A Semtech 11.66% 11.72% 7.60%

This table compares SuperCom and Semtech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuperCom $11.77 million 2.29 -$7.87 million N/A N/A Semtech $595.12 million 7.19 $59.90 million $1.12 58.86

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than SuperCom.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SuperCom and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuperCom 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semtech 0 3 8 0 2.73

SuperCom currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Semtech has a consensus target price of $83.50, suggesting a potential upside of 26.67%. Given SuperCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SuperCom is more favorable than Semtech.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of SuperCom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SuperCom has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Semtech beats SuperCom on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management. Its PureRF suite is a solution based on RFID tag technology to identify, locate, track, monitor, count, and protect people and objects. The company's PureRF suite comprises PureRF tags, hands-free long-range RFID asset and vehicle tags, PureRF readers, PureRF activators, and PureRF initializers. It also provides house arrest monitoring systems, PureTag RF bracelets, PureCom RF base stations, GPS offender tracking systems, PureTrack, PureBeacon, PureMonitor offender electronic monitoring software, inmate monitoring systems, DoorGuard tracking station, and personnel tags. In addition, the company offers domestic violence victim protection systems. Further, it provides connectivity products and solutions comprising AVIDITY WBSac, BOLSTER WBSn, BreezeULTRA P6000, Arena controller, and BreezeNET B. Additionally, the company offers Safend's Encryption Suite that protects the organization's sensitive data; and designs solutions for carrier Wi-Fi, enterprise connectivity, smart city, smart hospitality, connected campuses, and connected events. SuperCom Ltd. sells its systems and products through local representatives, subsidiaries, and distribution channels, as well as independent representatives and resellers. The company was formerly known as Vuance Ltd. and changed its name to SuperCom Ltd. in January 2013. SuperCom Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.