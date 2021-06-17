Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $86.13

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.13 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 91.75 ($1.20). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.20), with a volume of 45,828 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £119.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.