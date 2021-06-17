FintruX Network Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $733.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.10 or 0.00768135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00084216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00042477 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FintruX Network is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

