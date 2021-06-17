Firo (FIRO) Trading Down 3.5% This Week

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. Firo has a market cap of $82.23 million and $2.34 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firo coin can currently be bought for about $6.86 or 0.00018153 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,802.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.50 or 0.06194104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $589.87 or 0.01560405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.53 or 0.00435237 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00145469 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $273.68 or 0.00723976 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.66 or 0.00430301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.74 or 0.00367029 BTC.

About Firo

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,982,505 coins. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

