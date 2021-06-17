First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, July 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

FBNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

