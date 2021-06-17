First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,260,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 738,292 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.27% of First Hawaiian worth $116,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,841,000 after buying an additional 76,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

First Hawaiian stock opened at $29.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.99. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FHB. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.