First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) Stock Price Down 0%

First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ILDR) was down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.02 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.06.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Innovation Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.