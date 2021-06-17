First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,400 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the May 13th total of 56,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 481,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 581.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 276,555 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 191,335 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,007.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 102,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,126,000.

Shares of FTXO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.81. 5,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,224. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.27. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $33.64.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.