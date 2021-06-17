Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares traded up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.25 and last traded at $177.24. 11,738 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 735,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.63.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.69 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $137.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, EVP Scott Welch sold 10,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total value of $1,610,880.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $4,779,483.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,906 shares of company stock worth $17,560,779 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Five9 by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

