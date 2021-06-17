FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $632.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $632.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.10 million and the lowest is $621.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $525.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.61 million.

Several analysts have commented on FLT shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $266.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

