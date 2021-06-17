FLETA (FLETA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.97 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and $2.83 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded 27.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00026170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00060253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.16 or 0.00755622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00084391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042732 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

FLETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

