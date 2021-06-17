Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Flex were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLEX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its position in Flex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 15,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Flex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Flex by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in Flex by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $170,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 11,449 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $209,058.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,200 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Flex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.