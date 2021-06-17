FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) versus Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Head-To-Head Contrast

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) and Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get FlexShopper alerts:

This table compares FlexShopper and Custom Truck One Source’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $102.08 million 0.58 -$340,000.00 ($0.17) -16.41 Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million 7.54 -$21.28 million ($0.91) -10.19

FlexShopper has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Custom Truck One Source. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Custom Truck One Source, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for FlexShopper and Custom Truck One Source, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 0 2 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00

FlexShopper currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given FlexShopper’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than Custom Truck One Source.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and Custom Truck One Source’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.36% N/A -0.67% Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41%

Volatility & Risk

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of FlexShopper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FlexShopper beats Custom Truck One Source on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.