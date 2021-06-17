Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Flexsteel Industries has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $45.97 on Thursday. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $51.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.08 million, a P/E ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.41 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

