FLO Price Tops $0.0418 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 17th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000081 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

