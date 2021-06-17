Flow Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $36.22 Million (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last week, Flow has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $490.70 million and approximately $36.22 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $11.57 or 0.00030470 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00058900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.62 or 0.00141259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.22 or 0.00179745 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.77 or 0.00895167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,955.51 or 0.99999705 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002941 BTC.

About Flow

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 42,429,369 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

