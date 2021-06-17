Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,225.60

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,225.60 ($16.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,240 ($16.20). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 1,230 ($16.07), with a volume of 62,791 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £721.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,225.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

In related news, insider Paul Dean bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £12,250 ($16,004.70).

Focusrite Company Profile (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

