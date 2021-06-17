Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.80. Foraco International shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 22,110 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,031.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$153.60 million and a P/E ratio of 24.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.37.

Get Foraco International alerts:

Foraco International (TSE:FAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$69.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Foraco International SA will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Foraco International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foraco International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.