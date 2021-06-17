Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Cut by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,039,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of Ford Motor worth $24,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $15.02 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.