ForTube (FOR) Price Tops $0.0357 on Major Exchanges

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. In the last week, ForTube has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $22.81 million and approximately $4.92 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00061008 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $287.94 or 0.00763261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00084050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00042288 BTC.

ForTube Profile

FOR is a coin. It launched on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official website is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.