Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.94 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 101,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,932,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $12.25 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.20.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

