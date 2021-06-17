Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Forward Industries will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.
