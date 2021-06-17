Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Update

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 205,900 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the May 13th total of 160,200 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Forward Industries has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Forward Industries will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Maiman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,868 shares in the company, valued at $237,854.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Edward Kramer sold 28,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $84,974.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,572.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $194,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 46,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Forward Industries by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Forward Industries during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.73% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

