Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 1.07 and last traded at 1.07. Approximately 39,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 58,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.05.

About Fosterville South Exploration (OTCMKTS:FSXLF)

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

