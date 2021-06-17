Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,938 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $668,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 374,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,701,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 181,286 shares of company stock worth $13,922,930. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.86 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.46.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

