Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,685 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Mesa Laboratories worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,408,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,350 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.00, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,247,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,023 shares of company stock worth $3,335,633. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MLAB opened at $255.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.54 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.86 and a beta of 0.35.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

