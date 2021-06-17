Foundry Partners LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EBS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS stock opened at $61.96 on Thursday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. Equities analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EBS. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.