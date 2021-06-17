Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,838,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,796,000 after purchasing an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,818,000 after purchasing an additional 212,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,931,000 after purchasing an additional 212,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total value of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $167.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $75.97 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

