Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 56,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,867,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in TopBuild by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in TopBuild by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $181.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.13. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.42.

In other news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.